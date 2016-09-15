U.S. Catholic Bishops Condemn "Injustices Perpetrated Against Palestinians By The Israeli Government"

U.S. Catholic Bishops Condemn "Injustices Perpetrated Against Palestinians By The Israeli Government"





Most Reverand Bishop Oscar Cantu, Chairman of The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on International Justice and Peace, recently sent the following letter to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry regarding the situation in Israel and Palestine.

[Note that Kerry, who is Catholic, was accused by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week of conspiring to plot against Israel via the United Nations.]





The Catholic Church's long-standing position and statements on this matter never seem to get covered by the corporate press. In 2014, for example, the Bishops condemned what they called the "Israeli occupation" & mistreatment of Palestinians, and told Jews that "use of scripture to wrongly justify injustices is not acceptable."

I guess that one slipped by Sean Hannity, Megyn Kelly, Anderson Cooper & Wolf Blitzer too! Many more such links are below.

Here is the full text of Bishop Cantu's recent letter to John Kerry:

September 15, 2016 The Honorable John Kerry

Secretary of State

2201 C St NW

Washington, DC 20520 Dear Secretary Kerry: As Chairman of the Committee on International Justice and Peace of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), I write to add my voice to those organizations, including some Jewish ones, who decry the injustices being perpetrated against Palestinians by the Israeli government in the West Bank village of Susya. These Susya residents are at imminent risk of losing their homes, their livelihoods, and their dignity. Susya is home to 55 Palestinian families. They have been living in this location for the past 30 years, but have been forcibly resettled several times. In 1986, the Israeli government declared the main residential area of Susya an archaeological site and drove out all of its residents. Most of the families relocated to nearby land, which was later labeled as Area C, but they were displaced again, in 2001 and in 2011, by the Israeli government on the grounds they lacked building permits.

In fact, all of the homes and community structures occupied by Palestinians in Area C, nearly half of which were funded by international donors, have outstanding demolition orders. Israel retains full jurisdiction over planning and zoning in Area C. Planning proposals presented by Palestinians to the Israeli government to request the issuance of building permits on their own land have been continually and arbitrarily denied. Thus, the Palestinians live in tents and survive off basic agriculture. The arbitrary nature of Israeli government action in the case of Susya is similar to actions Israelis have taken in the Cremisan Valley. There they confiscated the Palestinian agricultural lands of over 50 Christian families and are building a wall that encroaches on a Salesian monastery, convent and school, and may threaten to separate them from each other and the people they serve. After a court decision stopping construction of the wall was overturned, work on the separation wall in the Cremisan has intensified. Bulldozers mowed down the owner's olive groves, cranes are now implanting sections of concrete, eight meters high in this valley.

The construction of a separation wall and the unjust confiscation of land belonging to Christian families in Cremisan, like the forcible displacement of the villagers in Susya, ultimately harms the prospect for a peace agreement. The ongoing policy of settlement construction and development in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, designation of land for exclusive Israeli use, and denial of Palestinian development, including the recent high rate of demolitions, is steadily eroding the viability of the two-state solution. We must not be indifferent to the problems in Israel and Palestine. In April 2016, Pope Francis sent a message to the participants in a major peacebuilding conference stating that, "Conflict cannot be ignored or concealed. It has to be faced. Of course, the purpose is not to remain trapped within a framework of conflict, thus losing our overall perspective and our sense of the profound unity of reality. Rather, we must accept and tackle conflict so as to resolve it and transform it into a link in that new process which 'peacemakers' initiate."

We know of your past tireless efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and commend you for your dedication. Our position is consistent with EU diplomats on the ground and with several Jewish groups in the United States in urging you to pressure Israel to stop its settlement activities and to protect the innocent families of Susya and Cremisan. As you know, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has long supported a two-state solution, a secure and recognized Israel living in peace alongside a viable and independent Palestinian state. But actions by Israel, such as the separation barrier and settlement expansion that constricts more and more communities in the West Bank, makes the possibility of a future peaceful resolution less likely, putting both Palestinians and Israeli citizens at risk. Sincerely yours, Most Reverend Oscar Cantu

Bishop of Las Cruces

Chairman, Committee on International Justice and Peace Link: http://www.usccb.org/issues-and-action/human-life-and-dignity/global-issues/middle-east/israel-palestine/letter-to-secretary-kerry-on-palestinian-village-of-susya-2016-09-15.cfm

Be sure to see all the RELATED articles I have done on this topic over the years. Catholics who are Zionists have no clue and are not following the actual church teaching.

You can find the most recent articles from LibertyFight.com here.

To get notice of the latest material you can follow LibertyFight on Twitter or contact me to join our e-mail list.

NOTE: The 'DISQUS' feature has been added to this site so you can leave your comments below. No login is required, you can post as a guest.

RECENT FROM LibertyFight.com:

Front-Row Protester Disrupts Trump's Michigan Speech with "ISRAEL DID 9/11! FIVE JEWS ARRESTED ON 9/11 IN NEW JERSEY, NOT MUSLIMS." Donald Trump Responds To "ISRAEL DID 9/11" Protester With "He's A Trump Guy, He's very committed, Got a lot of energy, He's on our side" (!!!)





Trump's Response To "Israel Did 9/11" Front-Row Heckler Is Almost More Interesting Than The Heckle Itself TV News Footage Of Martin Hill Being Escorted Out By Secret Service While Trump Stops His Speech To Watch & Repeatedly Tells Them "Don't Hurt Him, Be Very Nice..."

HERE IS THE CLOSE-UP VERSION. GO TO MINUTE 20. Trump says that the "Israel Did 9/11' Protester is "A Trump Guy, He's On Our Side, He's Very Committed, he's Got a lot of energy."





Here is the wide-shot footage from the back of the room. If you watch starting at around minute 20, That's when I interrupt him, and he responds to me. Then a few minutes later, he stops his speech again to watch the Secret Service take me out, and he is referring to me when he says: [21:18] Oh! Don't hurt him. Don't hurt him. Be very nice. Be very nice. Yep. Be nice to him. Don't hurt him. See how nice I'm being? I'm only doing it for them, you know that (points to the media) Don't hurt him! (21:34) Tell me, ... I love you too, maam.. Look. Is there more fun than a Trump rally? (21:48) Is there more fun?





Misc:

Martin Hill is a Catholic paleoconservative and civil rights advocate. His work has been featured in the Los Angeles Daily News, San Gabriel Valley Tribune, The Orange County Register, KNBC4 TV Los Angeles, The Press Enterprise, LewRockwell.com, WhatReallyHappened.com, Infowars.com, PrisonPlanet.com, Economic Policy Journal, TargetLiberty.com, FreedomsPhoenix, Haaretz, TMZ, Veterans Today, Jonathan Turley blog, The Dr. Katherine Albrecht Show, National Motorists Association, AmericanFreePress.net, RomanCatholicReport.com, WorldNetDaily, HenryMakow.com, OverdriveOnline.com, Educate-Yourself.org, TexeMarrs.com, Dr. Kevin Barrett's Truth Jihad radio show, Strike-The-Root.com, Pasadena Weekly, ActivistPost.com, Los Angeles Catholic Lay Mission Newspaper, KFI AM 640, IamtheWitness.com, Redlands Daily Facts, SaveTheMales.ca, BlackBoxVoting, The Michael Badnarik Show, The Wayne Madsen Report, Devvy.com, Rense.com, FromTheTrenchesWorldReport.com, BeforeItsNews.com, The Contra Costa Times, Pasadena Star News, Silicon Valley Mercury News, Long Beach Press Telegram, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin, L.A. Harbor Daily Breeze, CopBlock.org, DavidIcke.com, Whittier Daily News, KCLA FM Hollywood, The Fullerton Observer, Antiwar.com, From The Trenches World Report, and many others. Archives can be found at LibertyFight.com and DontWakeMeUp.Org.

You can follow LibertyFight.com on Twitter and re-tweet this article here.

Tweets by @LibertyFight

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus

Share this page:

