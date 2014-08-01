He talks about his "friend who's in the trucking business" and explains that he can't make a run from Los Angeles to New York and back without destroying the trucks, how it's the worst shape the roads have been in in 40 years.

We have covered this topic extensively as well as reporting on the new Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao and her plans on how to pay for rebuilding the infrastructure. Just last week we posted some real videos which reveal the undeniably horrible state of the nation's interstates, in America's Highways: Better Than A Six Flags Roller Coaster.

In Senate Confirmation hearimgs, Chao said that the Highway Trust Fund Will Go Bankrupt By 2021 If We Don't Find New Source Of Revenue and that the fuel tax is no longer adequate.

(That means hide your wallet and get ready for tolls and mileage-usage fees. I made a video explaining all these admitted plans here: The Run-Down On Elaine Chao, Trump's DOT Chief & The Highway Tru$t Fund Cri$i$.)

A recently-released report from the U.S. Dept. of Transportation stated "New policies are needed to generate sufficient revenues to meet the needs of our transportation system... Poor pavement conditions cost the average motorist an estimated $516 annually in additional fuel and repair costs... More than 46 million people live in poverty." [See The U.S. Government's Official 5-Year Plan For Infrastructure Improvement.]

In the clip, Trump also talks about trade and how someone said "maybe he's a total nationalist," to which Trump replies, "which I am, in a true sense."

