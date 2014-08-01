"I'll go on, but I wish you wouldn't beat up an old man, huh?" McGovern tells the officers as he is led away after getting up off the ground.

A black officer who was involved in the initial scuffle responds "You decided that you were going to demonstrate," as if 'demonstrating,' which is not illegal or violent, justifies such an aggressive and insane response by police.

"These guys are the thugs that actually torture people!" McGovern says as he is led away at the end of the harrowing video.

OUTRAGEOUS: Ray McGovern, formerly CIA & now an elderly gentleman, tackled & roughed up by 5+ cops today for protesting "BLOODY GINA" at confirmation hearings. Note they keep telling him to "stop resisting" as Ray repeatedly insists he is not resisting.

His site is RayMcgovern.com. His Twitter is here.

Former 27-year CIA officer Ray McGovern just protested at the Senate confirmation hearing for torturer Gina Haspel.



Police responded by violently brutalizing the 78-year-old whistleblower, throwing him to the ground and dislocating his arm.



(Credit: https://t.co/Z4TU2a38Xz) pic.twitter.com/dwJuozjSe8 — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) May 9, 2018

Ray McGovern is one of the kindest, most genuine people I've ever met. Today he stood up against a torturer and was beaten for it. https://t.co/eG6lKaAsJY — Lee Camp [Redacted] (@LeeCamp) May 9, 2018

Here is footage from the official Senate video:

Former CIA officer Ray McGovern was just forcibly removed from a Senate hearing for protesting Trump's CIA director nominee Gina Haspel. Haspel has been linked to the use of torture at CIA black sites. pic.twitter.com/osTQgQ6Sd0 — VICE News (@vicenews) May 9, 2018

Here is a brief interview with McGovern afterwards. The RT clip says that he has been charged with "resisting arrest" and "obstructing Congress."

Also see Ray's follow-up 20 minute interview here, where he shows his bruises and broken eyeglasses. 27-Year CIA Analyst Ray McGovern Discusses His Arrest On U.S. Senate Floor

