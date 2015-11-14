Video: Ex-Mossad Chief Defends Israel's Medical Aide to al Qaeda Terrorists In Syria

Video: Ex-Mossad Chief Defends Israel's Medical Aide to al Qaeda Terrorists In Syria

This clip is from 2016. At minute 4:27, the former head of Mossad is asked about Israel's medical aide to terrorists in Syria and says "Al Qaeda, to the best of my recollection, has up to now not attacked Israel." The host incredulously responds, "It has attacked your number one ally and protector and sponsor, the United States of America! There is a quote unquote "war on terror" being on for fifteen years!" The video description reads:



Al Jazeera English

34,501 views Published on May 31, 2016 The former head of Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad, defends the country's treatment of al-Nusra Front fighters on the Syrian border. In this web extra, Efraim Halevy tells Mehdi Hasan that he is not concerned that Israel had treated fighters in Syria from al-Nusra Front who some say is al-Qaeda's Syrian branch. "It's always useful […] to deal with your enemies in a humane way," Halevy says. When pressed on whether he believed the assistance was purely humanitarian Halevy responds, "I didn't say there's no tactical [consideration]. I said the main consideration, the immediate consideration is humane." Halevy also says he would not support the treatment of wounded Hezbollah fighters because Israel had been targeted by Hezbollah, but "not specifically targeted by al-Qaeda" Watch more from Mehdi Hasan's interview with Efraim Halevy in which they discuss Israeli politics, the peace process and Halevy’s time in the Mossad.

Watch the video here:

Dr. David Duke refers to this clip often on his show, here.



